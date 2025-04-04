Pidilite appoints Sudhanshu Vats as MD, Kavinder Singh as Joint MD

New Delhi: The Board of Directors of Pidilite has approved the appointment of Sudhanshu Vats as Managing Director and the appointment of Kavinder Singh as Joint Managing Director, in its Board Meeting held on April 1, 2025.

This change will be effective from April 10, 2025, after the completion of the term of the current Managing Director, Bharat Puri who has been the Managing Director of the company for a decade since April 10, 2015.

The Board expressed its deep appreciation and gratitude for the valuable contributions made by Puri during his tenure as Managing Director of the company.

The Board of Directors also appointed Puri as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Board of the Company for a term of 3 years commencing from April 10, 2025 to April 9, 2028.

M B Parekh, Executive Chairman, Pidilite, said, “We thank Puri for his invaluable contribution as Managing Director for the last 10 years. Pidilite has made substantial progress and created significant shareholder value during his term. The appointments of Vats and Singh as MD and Joint MD will reflect the next phase of the Pidilite leadership journey. I look forward to working with the two of them in building the Pidilite of the future.”