Pickleball announces launch of PWR World Series

New Delhi: Pickleball announced the launch of the new Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), the PWR World Series and the PWR World Tour.

The GCC was also named as the region that will host the first PWR World Series in March 2025. This news is backed by Pickleball League Asia in partnership with The Times Group.

PWR aims to bring together regional bodies under one unified structure. The announcement was made by PWR, The Times Group, colleagues from international Pickleball bodies and some players, including Megan Fudge DeHeart.

Pranav Kohli, CEO and Founder of PWR said, “Pickleball originated from relatively humble beginnings in the backyards of America in the sixties, and has now become one of the most exciting sports enjoyed by millions around the world. It is with great honour to be part of the creation of Pickleball World Rankings, PWR World Series and PWR World Tour and we are delighted to be the team taking Pickleball to the next level both on and off the court.”

He continued, “We will be offering USD $15 Million in prize money for the PWR World Tour and USD $1.5 Million for the GCC stop in PWR World Series. This is the highest prize money ever offered in the sport! It is my hope that existing stars and the champions of the future from the United States and all around the world can rise through the rankings and reach their full potential, all in front of millions of followers globally.”

He concluded, “It is no coincidence that we selected the GCC as the location for this announcement and we are thrilled to confirm that our first PWR World Series – in a grand style will be hosted in the region. The ambition and visionary leadership within the region and the positive pace of societal change is in step with the growth of the sport and we are confident that the sport will enjoy a bright future here,”

Vineet Jain, Managing Director of The Times Group said, "The Times Group is proud to be an anchor investor in PWR, a path breaking initiative that unifies the global pickleball community. Times Group is known for its innovation and its ability to be ahead of the curve in every one of its initiatives. We are happy that PWR is bringing the PWR Rankings, PWR tour and PWR World Series, and we really hope that this further accelerates growth of Pickleball globally. I personally believe that Pickleball will overtake Tennis in terms of participation in near future.

PWR is a platform that will empower players from every corner of the globe to compete, excel, and showcase their talents on an international stage.”