New Delhi: PI Industries has unveiled a new corporate logo, marking a shift in its visual identity as the company positions itself as a globally integrated life sciences organisation. The company’s name remains unchanged, with the PI brand continuing to anchor its corporate identity.

According to the company, the updated identity reflects its evolution from a primarily agri-sciences-focused organisation into a broader life sciences player, with operations spanning agri-sciences, biologicals, pharmaceuticals and complex chemistry-driven solutions.

The refreshed logo draws on PI’s scientific heritage and future-facing orientation. The use of blue is intended to represent continuity, reliability and innovation developed through long-standing global partnerships, while yellow is used to signal energy and optimism associated with scientific progress. Structural elements referencing DNA helix forms and interconnected systems point to the company’s cross-disciplinary scientific capabilities.

The typography incorporates Devanagari-inspired elements, reflecting PI’s Indian origins alongside its international operations.

With an operating history of more than eight decades, PI Industries combines chemistry expertise, advanced technologies and scientific talent to deliver solutions across regulated global markets. The company works with international partners to develop and manufacture specialised molecules and platforms, with a focus on quality, safety and sustainability standards.

Commenting on the updated identity, Mayank Singhal, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director, said, “PI today operates at the intersection of chemistry, biology, and technology. Our new identity reflects the scale, sophistication, and global relevance of the organisation we have become - future-ready, science-led, and purpose-driven - while remaining anchored to the values and scientific discipline that have defined us for eight decades.”