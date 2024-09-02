Philips appoints Bharath Sesha as MD for Indian subcontinent

New Delhi: Philips announced the appointment of Bharath Sesha as Managing Director for the Philips Indian subcontinent, effective September 1, 2024.

In this role, Sesha will spearhead Philips' growth strategy in India, with a strong focus on enhancing customer satisfaction and driving operational excellence. He will manage the Healthcare business headquartered in Gurgaon and hold responsibility for Philips’ Licence to Operate in India, which includes the Philips Innovation Campus (PIC) in Bangalore, the Healthcare Innovation Centre (HIC) in Pune, and Global Business Services (GBS) in Chennai.

Sesha succeeds Daniel Mazon, who was Vice Chairman and Managing Director for the Philips Indian Subcontinent until April 1, 2024, and has since taken on a global role at the Philips headquarters in Netherlands.

Prior to joining Philips, he served as Managing Director at Heubach Colorants India.

Commenting on his new role, Sesha said, "I am thrilled to join Philips and contribute to our mission of improving healthcare accessibility and affordability in India. I look forward to working with our talented team to bring our innovative technologies to address India's unique healthcare needs. We will continue to collaborate with our partners and stakeholders to enhance our impact on the lives of millions by expanding access to quality care."