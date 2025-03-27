PHD promotes Kiron Kesav as APAC Chief Strategy Officer

New Delhi: Omnicom Media Group agency PHD has appointed Kiron Kesav as Chief Strategy Officer, APAC.

In his role, Kesav will lead strategic planning, business growth, innovation, and digital transformation, powered by the Omni open operating system.

Kesav has 15+ years of industry experience and was most recently OMG Malaysia’s Chief Strategy Officer, during which he worked on multi-market and local pitches including OPPO, Warner Bros Discovery, CelcomDigi, and Dutch Lady.

Before taking on the group role, Kesav spent three years with PHD Malaysia as GM, Strategy and Platforms.

Additionally, Kesav helped conceptualise and design strategy products including, the Digital Efficacy Monitoring Framework, PHD Pulse, and OMG OOH Priority Radar.

He will report to PHD APAC CEO Eileen Ooi, effective immediately.

“Kesav is a seasoned strategy expert skilled in navigating the complexities of brand building. Having worked with him during my time at PHD and OMG in Malaysia, I recognised Kesav’s knack for insightful analysis and creative problem-solving that successfully brought clients’ visions to life. His ability to unlock growth opportunities while leveraging OMG’s Agency as a Platform proposition to create inspiring executions will help our clients outthink, outpace, and outgrow their competition, making him a valuable asset to PHD APAC,” said Ooi.

Kesav said, “PHD APAC boasts some of the sharpest strategic minds in the industry and for me, it is a fantastic feeling to once again don the PHD colours and work alongside them. I see our strategy teams across markets being the force multipliers in our journey to make our new proposition – Intelligence. Connected. – meaningful in APAC while capitalising on the immense potential of OMG’s capabilities. I am excited to partner with our global and regional teams to deliver transformative growth for our people and our clients with a focus on bringing clarity in complexity.”

Kesav will continue as OMG Malaysia’s Chief Strategy Officer in the interim while a search for his successor is underway.

