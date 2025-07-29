PHD Media names Deepak Mann as National Strategy Head

New Delhi: PHD Media, part of Omnicom Media Group, has appointed Deepak Mann as its National Strategy Head.

Mann brings over 21 years of experience spanning strategy, insights and analytics. In his previous role, he served as Director, India and Southeast Asia, for Marketing Effectiveness at Nielsen Media.

He began his career at Research International (WPP) and went on to work at Amway, holding multiple leadership roles across geographies. His responsibilities included leading the Centre of Excellence (COE) for Europe, India and Africa.

An alumnus of MICA, Mann is expected to contribute to strategic planning and data-driven decision-making at PHD Media’s India operations.