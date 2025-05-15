PGI elevates Vaishali Banerjee to Head of Global Market Development

New Delhi: Platinum Guild International (PGI) has announced key leadership augmentations.

Vaishali Banerjee has been named Head of Global Market Development. In addition to this new mandate, Banerjee will continue in her existing role as Managing Director – India and ME.

“This is a transformative time for platinum,” said Banerjee. “We are witnessing a shift in global sentiment towards meaningful consumption. Platinum — with its rarity, preciousness, and enduring value — is perfectly poised to accompany this moment. I look forward to further strengthening our presence in India and the UAE while building momentum across key and emerging global markets.”

Pallavi Sharma has been elevated to Deputy Country Manager – India and ME.

“I’m excited to take on this new role at such a dynamic juncture,” said Sharma. “Platinum’s narrative is evolving rapidly, and our focus will be on deepening consumer connections and expanding retail partnerships to ensure sustainable category growth across India and the UAE.”