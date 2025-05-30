PGI appoints Vaishali Banerjee as Global Market Development Head, promotes Pallavi Sharma

New Delhi: Platinum Guild International (PGI) has announced key leadership changes, appointing Vaishali Banerjee as Head of Global Market Development while she continues in her role as Managing Director, India and Middle East, and promoting Pallavi Sharma to Deputy Country Manager – India and Middle East.

The appointments are part of a broader restructuring aimed at advancing PGI’s international growth strategy and deepening its presence in priority markets. As Head of Global Market Development, Banerjee will focus on identifying and expanding opportunities for platinum jewellery across both established and emerging regions, while continuing to lead operations in India and the UAE.

“This is a transformative time for platinum,” said Banerjee. “We are witnessing a shift in global sentiment towards meaningful consumption. Platinum — with its rarity, preciousness, and enduring value — is perfectly poised to accompany this moment. I look forward to further strengthening our presence in India and the UAE while building momentum across key and emerging global markets.”

In her new role, Sharma will support PGI’s market development efforts in India and the Middle East, with an emphasis on building consumer engagement and strengthening retail partnerships.

“I’m excited to take on this new role at such a dynamic juncture,” said Sharma. “Platinum’s narrative is evolving rapidly, and our focus will be on deepening consumer connections and expanding retail partnerships to ensure sustainable category growth across India and the UAE.”

The leadership changes come as PGI looks to capitalise on growing global interest in platinum jewellery and enhance its footprint through targeted strategies and partnerships.