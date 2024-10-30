P&G Hygiene’s ad spending climbs 13.5% to Rs 172.94 crore in September quarter

New Delhi: Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care reported a rise of 13.5% in advertisement and sales promotion expenses in the September quarter to Rs 172.94 crore, versus Rs 152.42 crore it spent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In the last quarter, the company spent Rs 153.66 crore on advertisement and sales promotions.

The previous year ended on June 30, 2024, the company’s marketing and sales promotions expenses stood at Rs 567.76 crore.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care reported a marginal 0.57% rise in profit after tax at Rs 211.90 crore for the first quarter ended September 2024.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit after tax of Rs 210.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (PGHH) marginally fell by 0.28% to Rs 1,135.16 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,138.35 crore a year ago.

"The volume growth in the industry continues to be muted. The company witnessed growth in the feminine care category and continued to make progress on improving the structural profitability of the business in the quarter," said an earnings statement from PGHH.

PGHH's total expense, which operates in the healthcare and feminine care segment with brands Vicks and Whisper in its portfolio, declined 1.3% to Rs 858.29 crore in the September quarter.

The total income of the Proctor & Gamble entity in the September quarter, which includes other income, was Rs 1,143.66 crore, marginally down on a year-on-year basis.