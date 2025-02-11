P&G Hygiene reports 24% on-year growth in advertising spends in Q3 FY25

New Delhi: Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, on Tuesday, reported a rise of 24% in the advertising and sales promotion expenses.

The Adex for the FMCG giant’s hygiene and health vertical rose to Rs 158 crore in the quarter ending December 2024, from Rs 127 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The Adex, on a sequential basis, witnessed a 9% decline, P&G Hygiene and Health reported in its filings on the stock exchange.

The revenue from operations too saw an uptick for the FMCG conglomerate. The hygiene and health arm reported a revenue of Rs 1248 crores in the third financial quarter.

This revenue jumped 9% on an on-year basis from Rs 1133 crores in the quarter ending December 2023. Sequentially, too, the company has reported a revenue jump of 9%. In the quarter ending September 2024, the company raked in Rs 1135 crore from operations.

Announcing the results, Kumar Venkatasubramanian, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd., said, “The Company has delivered a strong double-digit growth across both topline and bottom line in the quarter.”

Venkatasubramanian attributed the reported growth to “a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization.”