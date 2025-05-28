P&G Hygiene and Health Care spends Rs 121.16 crore on ads in March quarter

New Delhi: Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care reported an increase of 1.1% in profit after tax at Rs 156.10 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Revenue from the operations of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care was down 1.05% to Rs 991.63 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 1,002.17 crore a year ago.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2025, advertising and promotional expenses stood at Rs 121.16 crore, down from Rs 158.34 crore in the preceding quarter.

Over the nine-month period ending March 31, the company allocated a total of Rs 452.44 crore towards advertising and sales promotion.

The company's total expense, which operates in the healthcare and feminine care segment with brands like Vicks and Whisper in its portfolio, was up 11.24% at Rs 791.10 crore in the March quarter.

The total income of the Procter & Gamble entity in the March quarter, which includes other income, was Rs 1,010.78 crore, marginally down on a year-on-year basis.