P&G Home adex down 4.2% to Rs 765.15 crore in FY2024

New Delhi: Procter & Gamble Home Products’ advertising and promotional expenses were down 4.2% to Rs 765.15 crore during FY24. It was at Rs 798.62 crore a year ago.

It reported a 36.8% increase in its net profit at Rs 573.6 crore and a 4.8% rise in revenue from operations at Rs 8,756.8 crore during FY24, according to the company's filing to RoC (Registrar of Companies).

The Ohio (US)-based global FMCG major operates in India with four entities—Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Procter & Gamble Health, Gillette India, and Procter & Gamble Home Products—and has a total turnover of over Rs 16,000 crore.

Barring PGHPL, the other three entities are listed on stock exchanges in India.

The FMCG major's total income, which also includes other income, was up 11.2% to Rs 9,413.02 crore during the financial year ending March 2024, according to the financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

In FY23, Procter & Gamble Home Products (PGHPL), an unlisted entity of Procter & Gamble India, reported a net profit of Rs 419.31 crore, while its revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,352.10 crore.

This P&G entity operates in the fabric and home care, baby care and hair care business of the FMCG major with brands such as Pampers, Tide, Pantene etc.

PGHPL's profit before tax was up over twofold to Rs 1,256.73 crore in FY24.

The royalty cost paid to its parent entity, The Procter & Gamble Company was up 4.91% to Rs 395.87 crore during the financial year under review.

Total expenses of PGHPL were at Rs 8,156.29 crore, up 3.05% in FY24, and its total tax expenses were up five-fold to Rs 683.13 crore as against Rs 130.13 crore a year ago.