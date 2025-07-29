P&G appoints Shailesh Jejurikar President and CEO

New Delhi: Shailesh Jejurikar will be P&G’s President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Jon Moeller, effective January 1, 2026. Currently, Jejurikar is P&G’s Chief Operating Officer.

As Chief Operating Officer (COO), Jejurikar has profit/loss responsibility for P&G’s Enterprise Markets (Latin America, India, Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe) and leads Information Technology, Global Business Services, Sales, Market Operations, Purchasing, Manufacturing, Distribution and New Business for the company.

Jejurikar’s P&G career has spanned multiple businesses (Health & Beauty Care, Home Care, Fabric Care and P&G Professional) in both developed and developing regions (North America, Europe, Asia and Africa).

Prior to his current role, Shailesh was the Chief Executive Officer of Procter & Gamble’s largest business sector, Fabric & Home Care, which includes many of P&G’s brands: Tide, Ariel, Downy, Gain, Febreze, Swiffer—and represents about one-third of total company sales and net earnings.

Jejurikar has been associated with P&G since 1989, starting as Assistant Brand Manager for Personal Health Care in India. He subsequently held roles as Assistant Brand Manager for Skin Care in 1990, and was promoted to Brand Manager for Skin Care in 1992, followed by Brand Manager for Personal Cleansing in 1993. In 1999, he became Marketing Director for India before moving on to various global roles. Between 2016 and 2021, Jejurikar also served as the executive sponsor for global sustainability.