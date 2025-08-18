P&G; appoints Freddy Bharucha as CEO of beauty division

New Delhi: Procter & Gamble has appointed Freddy Bharucha as the new Chief Executive Officer of its global beauty division, replacing R. Alex Keith, who is set to retire in February 2026. The change will take effect from December 1.

According to the report, Bharucha has been with P&G for 36 years, beginning his career in 1995 as an Assistant Brand Manager for India Laundry. He brings extensive leadership experience across multiple regions and over 20 years in the beauty sector, having led skincare and personal care businesses in China, as well as overseeing haircare marketing and operations in North America and Asia.

Bharucha currently serves as President of Global Personal Care and North America Beauty Operations, a position he assumed in October 2023. In his new role, he will manage P&G’s global beauty portfolio and will be based in Geneva, Switzerland, the company’s European headquarters.

The report also noted additional leadership changes. Artur “Litar” Litarowicz, currently Senior Vice President of P&G Beauty Europe, has been named President of P&G Personal Care. In this role, he will lead both the global and North American personal care businesses.

Sue Kyung Lee will continue to head P&G’s global skincare business, including the luxury brand SK-II.

The appointments come as Shailesh Jejurikar, currently Chief Operating Officer, is set to succeed longtime executive Jon Moeller as P&G’s next CEO from January 1, 2026.