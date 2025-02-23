Pfizer Board approves marketing and supply agreement with Mylan for two brands

New Delhi: Pfizer on Friday said its board has approved signing a marketing and supply agreement with Mylan Pharmaceuticals for two of its brands – Ativan and Pacitane.

Ativan is used for the treatment of anxiety disorders while Pacitane is indicated as adjunctive treatment of all forms of Parkinsonism.

The board of directors of the company at their meeting held on Friday approved the proposal to enter into a marketing and supply agreement with Mylan Pharmaceuticals for the marketing and sale of two brands of the company -- Ativan and Pacitane, Pfizer Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The marketing and supply agreement is for five years within the territory of India, it added.

On the rationale behind the pact, Pfizer said, "Mylan has a good presence in the central nervous system therapy area with skilled resources for engagement with super specialists -- namely neurologists and psychiatrists."

This arrangement with Mylan will enhance distribution and in-clinic presence of the products of the company, it added.