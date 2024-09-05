Pernod Ricard to sell its Imperial Blue whisky for sharpened focus on high-margin products

New Delhi: Pernod Ricard plans to sell the Imperial Blue whisky brand with the aim of focusing on more premium spirits like Glenlivet, Jameson, and Chivas Regal.

It has appointed Goldman Sachs as manager of the sale and will most likely be targeted at the Indian market, where 20 million cases are sold yearly.

The decision will be in line with Pernod Ricard's strategy of reinforcing its premium portfolio. Last week, Diageo announced it had sold a handful of its lower-margin brands.

The deal-expected to generate up to Rs 5,000 crore-started three weeks ago and will allow Pernod Ricard to concentrate on higher-margin products.