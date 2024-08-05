Pernod Ricard promotes Joydeep Basuroy to Group Head of Marketing

New Delhi: Joydeep Basuroy, who joined Pernod Ricard in 2007 as Assistant General Manager, has been promoted to Group Head of Marketing, as announced on his LinkedIn.

Basuroy, with over 20 years of experience, previously developed strategies for Brand Royal Stag.

He has also worked with SAB-Miller India on brands like Royal Challenge and Haywards 5000, and with Khadim India.