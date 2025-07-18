PepsiCo India registers Q2 growth in snacks; beverage segment under pressure

New Delhi: Global food & beverage major PepsiCo on Thursday said international sales of its convenient foods business (snacks) logged a 4% organic revenue growth in the second quarter of 2025, helped by a "good performance" in markets including India.

However, its International Beverages Franchise (IBF) segment, which focuses on the bottling and distribution of PepsiCo's beverage brands outside of North America, had "a decline in India" in the second quarter.

"Pepsi has gained share in many markets year-to-date, including large markets such as China, India, Mexico, Brazil and the UK," the company said in its management remarks for the second quarter.

Over its snack business, PepsiCo said, "Our international convenient foods business delivered 4% organic revenue growth in the second quarter, which accelerated versus the previous quarter. The growth was driven by good performance in markets including Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, India, Egypt, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Thailand."

In its Asia Pacific foods division, which includes its convenient food businesses in Asia Pacific, including China, Australia and New Zealand, as well as India, net revenue increased 0.5%, reflecting organic volume growth.

Its "unit volume grew 5%, primarily reflecting growth in India, Thailand, Australia and China," the company said.

PepsiCo's unit volume of the IB franchise grew by 1% in the second quarter.

This is "primarily reflecting growth in the Middle East, China and Pakistan, partially offset by a decline in India," said Pepsico in its earnings statement.

IBF includes PepsiCo's international franchise beverage businesses, as well as its SodaStream business.

In India, several beverage companies reported an impact on their business in the June quarter due to unseasonal rains along with a short summer. The June quarter is the peak season for sales of beverage products.

However, in the first half of 2025, PepsiCo's "unit volume grew 2%, primarily reflecting growth in the Middle East, China, Pakistan, India and Mexico."

PepsiCo's net revenue in the second quarter was up 1% to USD 22.72 billion.

Over the 2025 Outlook and Guidance, PepsiCo said, "We expect our business to remain resilient for the balance of the year, led by our international business and improved performance for our North America business as we undertake the actions noted above for the balance of this year and into next year."