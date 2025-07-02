PepsiCo India appoints Saakshi Verma Menon as CMO – Foods

New Delhi: PepsiCo India has appointed Saakshi Verma Menon as the Chief Marketing Officer for its India Foods arm that handles Lay’s, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps, Quaker, Cheetos, and Doritos.

Before her current and updated role, Menon was overseeing the functions of the company as the Senior Marketing Director - Africa, Middle East & South Asia.

Menon will spearhead marketing initiatives across the Foods portfolio, driving brand strategy, innovation, and consumer engagement. She brings with her deep experience in building strong consumer brands and scaling purpose-driven marketing.

Menon is on the verge of completing two years with PepsiCo. Sharing the development on her LinkedIn, Menon wrote, “ I am thrilled to share that I will now be stepping into a new role within the PepsiCo family and leading the marketing mandate for India Foods as the Chief Marketing Officer.”

She added, “Super pumped to work on some of the most iconic and beloved brands from the house of PepsiCo - Lay’s, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps, Quaker, Cheetos and Doritos. These brands have been part of everyday moments for millions, and I’m excited to shape the next chapter of their journey.”

Menon has had a two-decade-long journey, and counting, in the realm of marketing. She began her professional career with Colgate-Palmolive, where she worked for almost 10 years.

Since then, she has been associated with brands like The Coca-Cola Company, Uber, and Kimberly-Clark.

She joined PepsiCo in January 2024 and is now set to take over the marketing leadership for the India Foods arm.

She is a graduate from Delhi University and has honed her marketing degree from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research.