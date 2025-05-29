PepsiCo India 2024 ad spends at Rs 772 crore; posts 4X jump in profits

New Delhi: PepsiCo India spent Rs 772.02 crore on advertising and promotional activities in calendar year 2024, according to filings accessed from the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

The corresponding ad spends for the previous nine-month period (April–December 2023) stood at Rs 492.37 crore. However, a direct year-on-year comparison isn’t possible as the FMCG giant transitioned its financial year from the traditional April–March cycle to a January–December format.

The 2023 numbers captured only nine months due to the shift.

PepsiCo India’s consolidated revenue from operations for the 12 months ended December 2024 stood at Rs 9,096.62 crore, while profit soared to Rs 883.39 crore, a more than fourfold increase from Rs 217.26 crore reported in the previous truncated period.

Total income, including other earnings, touched Rs 9,268.04 crore.

Of the total revenue, Rs 6,889.66 crore came from its snacks business, powered by flagship brands like Lay’s, Kurkure, Doritos, and Quaker. The beverage portfolio, led by Pepsi, 7UP, Slice, Tropicana, and Gatorade, clocked Rs 2,206.96 crore.

The company also paid Rs 101.84 crore in royalty to its US-based parent, reflecting its continuing use of global IP and brand assets.

Revenue from domestic operations contributed Rs 8,475.37 crore, while exports brought in Rs 386.10 crore.

PepsiCo India and South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha said the company had successfully delivered on its 2024 growth ambitions despite headwinds like urban consumption slowdown and inflationary pressures. “PepsiCo India’s strong performance across categories is a testament to our dynamic marketing, consumer-focused innovation and market execution,” he said.

CFO Kaushik Mitra noted that the company’s shift in financial reporting makes year-on-year comparisons tricky but highlighted the significant improvement in profit margins over the past three reporting cycles. “This underscores the strength of our business model and momentum in the market,” he said.

Globally, India continues to be a bright spot for PepsiCo. The company reported 11% organic growth in its international business in Q1 2025, driven in part by strong performance in the Indian market. Convenient foods grew 2% globally, again with India among the top contributors.