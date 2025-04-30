Pepsi announces roster of global female football ambassadors

New Delhi: Pepsi has announced its new roster of global female football ambassadors. Existing global ambassador, Leah Williamson, will be joined by Alexia Putellas, Lauren James, Caroline Graham Hansen and Farah Jefry.
Putellas commented, "This is going to be a summer to remember, and to do it as a part of the Pepsi family is amazing. Our game is the fastest growing sport in the world, and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have coming up."
James said, "Joining the Pepsi family as a global ambassador and sharing the spotlight with so many incredible athletes is an absolute honour. Get excited for our campaign when it hits the screens."
Hansen added, "I'm thrilled to be part of the global Pepsi family, alongside so many incredible names. We're seeing our game reach new heights, and Pepsi's support is going to help bring that excitement to fans everywhere."
Jefry commented, “Pepsi's legacy with football icons is legendary, and I'm still pinching myself. Joining the incredible roster and being part of its next chapter is a dream come true.”
Beyond its new global signings, the brand has a roster of athletes including Signe Bruun, Josefine Hasbo, Stina Blackstenius and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, along with Nadine Riesen, Riola Xhemaili, Jéssica Silva, and Tatiana Pinto.
Additionally, Pepsi renewed its partnership with UEFA Women’s Football through 2030.
Cathy Graham Kidd, Senior Marketing Director, Pepsi, commented, "Our new ambassadors are not only incredible players, but have a thirst for more, a drive to succeed. That makes them one of a kind. The women’s game has rapidly become a global passion point and is gripping audiences across the world with unbeatable entertainment, incredible fan experiences and inspirational players.”
Kidd added, “For decades, Pepsi has redefined football culture. Now, we’re writing the next chapter by championing the unstoppable rise of women’s football and shining the global spotlight on these players. We are dedicated to supercharging the ever-growing global sporting phenomenon, bringing billions worldwide closer to the game, whilst drawing in a new generation of fans.”
Putellas, Hansen, James, Jefry and existing ambassador Williamson are set to be front and centre in Pepsi’s upcoming football campaign.
To mark the latest members of the Pepsi squad - and the brand’s existing roster of football ambassadors around the world – four murals and displays have been created to pay homage to the players.
James’ and Williamson’s faces will take over London skylines in Chelsea and Holloway Road, Putellas’ in Mollet del Vallès, and Graham Hansen’s in Oslo.