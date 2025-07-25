Pepe Jeans London appoints Rakesh Jallipally as CEO for India

New Delhi: Pepe Jeans London has named Rakesh Jallipally as its new Chief Executive Officer for India, effective July 24, 2025.

Jallipally brings over 18 years of experience across fashion, retail and consumer tech. Prior to joining Pepe Jeans, he served as Vice President at Flipkart, where he launched and scaled the Gen Z-focused fashion platform Spoyl and led the men’s fashion category.

His previous roles also include leadership positions at Reliance Retail, where he helped launch AZORTE, and nearly a decade at Arvind Fashions, where he was responsible for growing brands such as USPA and Flying Machine as CEO and COO. He began his career with Raymond, overseeing retail operations across South India.

Commenting on the appointment, Jallipally said, “I’m really thrilled to be joining Pepe Jeans, a brand that has continually redefined denim and casual wear for millions of Indian consumers. I can’t wait to collaborate with the talented team here to enhance the brand’s presence, broaden our market reach, and connect more deeply with our diverse customer base. Together, we’re looking to build on Pepe Jeans’ iconic legacy and unlock the next phase of growth for our business in India.”

Jallipally holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM Lucknow, with a specialisation in Marketing and Strategy.