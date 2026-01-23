New Delhi: Peoplecom has been appointed as the integrated creative agency for Curated Living Solutions (CLS), a coliving and student housing platform backed by the DivyaSree Group.
Under the mandate, Peoplecom will handle CLS’s overall brand and creative communications, including creative ideation, design systems, content, brand strategy and integrated campaigns across digital and offline channels.
Curated Living Solutions operates in the managed living segment, catering to students and young professionals through a portfolio of brands focused on community-led living and scalable operations. The platform continues to expand its presence across major urban markets in India, supported by the DivyaSree Group’s experience in real estate and infrastructure development.
Speaking on the appointment, Jaikishan Challa, CEO, Curated Living Solutions, said, “As we scale Curated Living Solutions across markets, it was important for us to bring on board a creative partner who understands both brand and business. Peoplecom’s strategic approach, creative depth, and hands-on involvement made them a natural fit. We see this partnership playing a key role in how we present our brand to residents, partners, and stakeholders.”
Commenting on the mandate, Rajiv Krishnaswamy, CEO, Peoplecom, said, “We’re excited to partner with Curated Living Solutions at a pivotal phase of their growth. What stood out for us was the brand’s clarity of vision and ambition to build a differentiated, future-ready living platform. At Peoplecom, our strength lies in idea-led creativity and integrated thinking, and our team is eager to build a strong, consistent brand narrative that reflects CLS’s scale, credibility, and aspirations.”
The appointment adds to Peoplecom’s portfolio of integrated creative engagements across sectors including real estate, coliving, healthcare, retail and lifestyle.