Paul & Shark onboards KL Rahul as first Indian global brand ambassador

New Delhi: The Italian clothing brand Paul & Shark has announced a partnership with cricketer KL Rahul. Rahul has become the first Indian athlete to be named a global ambassador for Paul & Shark.

The campaign featuring Rahul will go live on May 2, 2025, across Paul & Shark’s global platforms and Rahul’s Instagram, with a special focus on India—a key market in the brand’s international distribution network.

Andrea Dini, CEO, Paul & Shark, said, “Paul & Shark has always stood for authenticity, adventure, and luxury. Rahul’s journey as an athlete, his international appeal, and his distinct sense of style make him a natural extension of our brand’s values. This partnership is not just about fashion—it’s about celebrating a way of life that merges sport, travel, and contemporary elegance.”

Rahul added, “Paul & Shark just gets my style. The brand is effortless, sharp, and never trying too hard. It stands for quality and quiet confidence, which is exactly how I see fashion, too. Being the first Indian to represent them globally makes it even more special; it feels like the kind of partnership that just fits.”

The partnership launches with Rahul as the face of Paul & Shark’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.