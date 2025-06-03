PATRON Tequila partners with Karan Aujla to introduce new variant in India

New Delhi: PATRÓN Tequila has announced a global partnership with singer and songwriter Karan Aujla as it expands its presence in India and the AMEA (Asia, Middle East and Africa) region. As part of this collaboration, the brand is launching its PATRÓN EL ALTO variant in India, a product that blends Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo tequilas.

The collaboration begins with a launch event scheduled in Mumbai on June 6, where Aujla is expected to perform live. The event will also include a drone-led product reveal. The initiative will be supported by content shot at the brand’s distillery in Mexico, influencer partnerships, and social media storytelling throughout the year.

Roberto Ramirez-Laverde, Global Senior Vice President, PATRÓN Tequila, said: “At PATRÓN, we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence, crafting tequila with an uncompromising commitment to quality, tradition, and innovation. Karan Aujla’s journey—from breaking barriers in the music industry to becoming a global icon—embodies the same ambition and pioneering spirit that defines PATRÓN EL ALTO. This collaboration is a celebration of those who push boundaries, challenge conventions, and continuously strive for greater heights.”

Aujla commented: “Success isn’t instant—it’s built over years of dedication, perseverance, and passion. That’s why PATRÓN speaks to me. It’s about staying true to your craft as you play by your own rules. I’m proud to collaborate with a brand that embodies this pursuit of excellence and is part of truly unforgettable moments.”

PATRÓN EL ALTO will also be promoted through travel retail campaigns at the Mumbai and Delhi airports during May and June 2025. The initiative targets the growing number of Indian international travellers, with India’s travel retail market projected to double from approximately US$0.75 billion in 2024–2025 to around US$1.5 billion by 2029–2030. The product will be available in select premium outlets.

Watch the video :