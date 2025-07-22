IKEA India appoints Patrik Antoni as CEO; Susanne Pulverer moves on

New Delhi: IKEA India has announced the appointment of Patrik Antoni as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 2025.

Susanne Pulverer, who currently holds the position of Country Retail Manager and CSO, will be stepping down from her role and leaving IKEA. Pulverer has worked with the company for 28 years, including more than eight years in India over three separate tenures.

Antoni will work alongside the Country Retail Manager and Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) as part of a revised leadership structure for the company’s operations in India.

Under the new setup, Antoni will take overall responsibility for IKEA’s retail business in the country, as well as oversee shared functions across Ingka Group companies operating in India.

A long-time IKEA executive, Antoni brings over two decades of experience within the company, spanning several global markets. He previously spent five years in India as Deputy CEO and was part of the team that launched IKEA’s first store in Hyderabad. In 2018, he moved to Russia to take on the role of General Manager, where he led Ingka operations.

"I am honoured and excited to return to India, a market that holds a special place in my heart and in my career,” Antoni said. “I am looking forward to build on the strong foundation that the team has laid and the many opportunities that lie ahead. India is a truly unique market with immense potential for growth. I look forward to bringing my experience, energy, and deep commitment to IKEA’s values to support our ambitious expansion plans, making IKEA even more accessible to the many people in India.”

Antoni’s appointment comes as IKEA steps up its activity in the Indian market, where the company is looking to scale its retail presence in line with ongoing economic developments. The revised leadership model is intended to provide greater focus across functions and geographies.

"I am very grateful for the incredible years at IKEA with many leadership learnings and with unforgettable experiences in India, this beautiful country with its beautiful people,” she said. “While now handing over to a new leadership, I am excited to start a new chapter in my life.”

As per the company, the recruitment for Susanne’s successor is currently ongoing.