Patanjali Foods Q4 profit up 74% to Rs 358.53 cr; ad spend at 3.36% of revenue

New Delhi: Patanjali Foods Ltd reported a robust 74% year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 2025, reaching Rs 358.53 crore, driven by improved topline performance and continued aggressive advertising and sales promotion spends.

The company allocated approximately 3.36% of its Q4FY25 revenue from operations towards advertising and sales promotion, underlining its focus on brand visibility and market expansion.

In the same quarter last year, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 206.31 crore. Total income for the March 2025 quarter rose to Rs 9,744.73 crore, up from Rs 8,348.02 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to the company’s regulatory filing.

For the full financial year 2024-25, Patanjali Foods posted a net profit of Rs 1,301.34 crore, a significant rise from Rs 765.15 crore reported in the previous fiscal. Total income for the year stood at Rs 34,289.40 crore, compared to Rs 31,961.62 crore in 2023-24.

The company’s continued investment in advertising appears aligned with its broader strategy to strengthen consumer connect and product positioning across key segments. The 3.36% ad spend ratio for Q4 reflects consistent momentum in media outlay, especially in categories such as food & FMCG, home and personal care, and edible oils, where brand recall plays a pivotal role.

Patanjali Foods, incorporated in 1986, is predominantly known for its edible oil business, but has in recent years diversified into other sectors including packaged food, home and personal care products, and even wind power generation. It markets products under prominent brands such as Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, and Dant Kanti.