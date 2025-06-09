Partha Sinha begins new professional innings with McKinsey and ABLTY

New Delhi: After stepping down from his role as President & Chief Brand Officer at The Times Group (BCCL) in late May, Partha Sinha has quietly entered his next professional phase, with a dual commitment to McKinsey & Company and his own advisory venture, ABLTY Advisory LLP.

Sinha’s latest LinkedIn update reflects his new role as Senior Advisor, Consumer Practice at McKinsey & Company, where he’ll support the firm’s global consumer-business clients.

The role description says, “Advising consumer brands working with the firm on growth, brand transformation, and innovation strategy—at the intersection of culture, commerce, and category disruption.”

In another LinkedIn update, he announced the launch of ABLTY Advisory LLP, his own advisory outfit.

In this role, Sinha will be advising boards and business leaders on unlocking growth, brand equity, and long-term value through strategic clarity and cultural foresight.

Sinha was elevated to the role of President and Chief Brand Officer at BCCL in July 2024. Before that, he served as President, Response.

With a multidisciplinary background, Sinha began his career as a nuclear design engineer and later worked in banking and strategic marketing roles. Before joining BCCL, he held senior leadership positions at top advertising networks including Ogilvy, Publicis, BBH, and McCann Worldgroup.