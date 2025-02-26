Parle and Rasna expect strong double-digit growth this summer

New Delhil: Parle Agro CEO Schauna Chauhan and Rasna Group Chairman Piruz Khambatta on Monday said they are anticipating double-digit growth coming in on the back of the upcoming summer season.

They were speaking on the sidelines of the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (MP GIS) 2025.

"We're all complaining about the heat, but I'm not, because of the coming festive season as well as the summer season. There's Holi that is coming up. Summer is kicking in as well. So, hoping to see a good amount of double-digit growth coming in...We're hoping for a very positive return for the season," she said.

"Parle Agro has been a part of Madhya Pradesh for over 25 years, investing 650-700 crore in the region. From manufacturing flavoured milk and lassi to expanding operations, Bhopal's central location has been key to our growth," she added.

Parle has a manufacturing plant in Mandideep, MP.

The company manufactures Frooti, Appy Fizz, and dairy products there.

"We have set up an extremely high technology plant there in Madhya Pradesh for dairy, where we manufacture flavoured milk, lassi, and we're looking at more dairy products coming up here...We have expanded a lot in this plant," she said.

Khambatta also expressed optimism from the summers knocking in early. "I'm sure this summer is going to be good business. We have planned double-digit growth... It all depends on how much heat is there.

But luckily, the combination of the festival seasons that are coming in—Holi, Ramadan, and the hot summer—the whole coupling—we are definitely seeing a lot of traction," he said, adding that the company has already started running out of stock.

Whether this would mean adding capacities to address surged demand, Khambatta said his firm is looking towards states like Madhya Pradesh for future expansion.