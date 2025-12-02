New Delhi: MS Dhoni, widely referred to as “Captain Cool” for his calm leadership style, has been appointed brand ambassador for Panasonic Life Solutions India’s air conditioners portfolio. The company said Dhoni’s reputation for composure and consistency aligns with the qualities it associates with its cooling products.

The appointment comes as Panasonic expands its presence in the HVAC category and seeks to build stronger visibility across Indian households.

Welcoming Dhoni, Tadashi Chiba, MD & CEO, Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), said, “This partnership is an alignment of shared values. For more than 100 years globally, Panasonic has stood for reliability, innovation, and meaningful contribution, values we continue to strengthen in India. Dhoni’s calm leadership and dependable performance reflect this spirit. Dhoni brings more than star presence; he brings momentum and meaningful connection with Indian consumers. Together, we look forward to shaping an iconic chapter in Panasonic’s brand journey in India.”

Dhoni said the association carries personal significance. “For most of us growing up in India, Panasonic was not just seen as a Japanese brand; it became a part of our everyday life. It felt familiar, reliable and Indian in spirit because it was present in our homes and memories. For me, this association is meaningful because it reflects shared values: trust, reliability, contribution to society and a constant drive to improve. I am proud to join hands with a brand that continues to innovate while staying true to its foundation of trust.”

Hirokazu Kamoda, Director, HVAC, PLSIND, added, “Dhoni inspires confidence in teams, in audiences, and in families. That emotional connection is invaluable as we further strengthen our presence in India. This partnership also aligns with Panasonic’s long-term growth roadmap for the cooling category, as the company ramps up AC manufacturing capacity and works toward doubling sales by FY27, driven by a stronger brand presence, local innovation and deeper market penetration.”