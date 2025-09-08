OYO parent company Oravel Stays renames itself Prism

New Delhi: IPO-bound OYO’s parent entity, Oravel Stays, will now operate under the name Prism, serving as the umbrella organisation for its various global travel and hospitality brands.

In a letter to shareholders, accessed by PTI, OYO Chairman and founder Ritesh Agarwal stated, “Prism will serve as the umbrella for all our diverse businesses, helping us work more efficiently and clearly communicate who we are. It will tie together our different brands without losing what makes each one unique.”

He added that the rebranding reflects the establishment of “a clearer and more future-ready corporate architecture, designed to align the company’s expanding portfolio with its strategic vision.”

Agarwal also clarified the continued role of OYO as the consumer-facing brand: “Our OYO brand will continue to serve as the highly recognisable, consumer-facing identity for budget and midscale travel, a space it has defined and clearly marked, with a solid impression globally. Prism, in turn, assumes the role of the parent brand, uniting a diversified ecosystem that spans premium hospitality, extended-stay residences, celebration venues, luxury getaways, and experiential living concepts.”

The name Prism was selected through a global public naming competition that drew more than 6,000 submissions.

Founded in 2012, OYO currently serves over 100 million customers across more than 35 countries. Its portfolio includes hotels under OYO, Motel 6, Townhouse, Sunday and Palette, vacation homes via Belvilla, DanCenter, CheckMyGuest and Studio Prestige, and extended-stay properties such as Studio 6 through G6 Hospitality in the US.

Additionally, the group operates workspaces and celebration venues via Innov8 and Weddingz.in, and provides hospitality technology solutions including AI-powered partner tools and data science platforms.