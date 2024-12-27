Osamu Suzuki, architect of India's automotive boom, dies at 94

New Delhi: Osamu Suzuki, the man who took a risk and bet on India when no one else believed in having a viable automobile company in the country, has died at the age of 94, according to information shared by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation on Friday.

He passed away on December 25 due to malignant lymphoma, the company said.

Suzuki, who took the risk of partnering with the then Indian government to form a joint venture with Maruti Udyog Ltd in 1981, at a time when India was still a closed economy under a license regime, is widely regarded as the man who spurred the automotive industry in the country.

Maruti Udyog Ltd later on became Maruti Suzuki India Ltd subsequent to the government completing its exit in 2007 with Suzuki Motor Corporation holding a majority stake. Osamu Suzuki was the Director and Honorary Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

"Without his vision and foresight, his willingness to take a risk that no one else was willing to take, his deep and abiding love for India, and his immense capabilities as a teacher, I believe the Indian automobile industry could not have become the powerhouse that it has become," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Chairman, R C Bhargava said on the passing of Suzuki.

Noting Suzuki's contribution to India, he said, "Millions of us in this country are living better lives because of Osamu San." He further said, "Osamu San's contribution to the Indian economy, and for building bridges between India and Japan was acknowledged by the conferment of the Padma Bhushan on him." In a separate statement, MSIL said, "O Suzuki was a visionary leader whose remarkable contributions shaped the global automobile industry." I

n India, the company said, "His foresight and leadership were instrumental in the formation of Maruti Udyog Ltd in 1981. With his vision, O Suzuki played the pivotal role in realising the dream of putting India on wheels by empowering millions of Indian families with affordable, reliable, efficient and good quality vehicles."

Under his stewardship, the company further said, "Indian automobile industry adopted the Japanese manufacturing and work practices that are globally recognized for teamwork, productivity and cost-effectiveness."

Recollecting Suzuki's relationship with India, Bhargava said, "He won and enjoyed the trust of several Prime Ministers. He had a very close understanding with the present Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi... He will be missed by his innumerable admirers and beneficiaries in the country." Suzuki showed how nationality is no barrier to people building unbreakable bonds of trust in each other, he added.

Paying his personal tribute, Bhargava said, "He was my teacher, mentor and a person who stood by me even in my darkest days. If I played a role in the success of Maruti, it was because I was his student and he had taught me how best to grow a company and make it competitive."

"Osamu San came to Delhi at the end of July this year despite not being in good health. He came because he wanted to attend my 90th birthday. It was the most touching event in my life. Little did I know that this would be the last time I would see him."

Born on January 30, 1930, Suzuki graduated from the Faculty of Law, Chuo University and joined the then Suzuki Motor Co Ltd in April 1958. He was appointed as Director in November 1963 and in December 1967 became Director and Managing Director.

He became Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation in June 2000. In June 2021, he was appointed as Senior Advisor with his eldest son Toshihiro Suzuki taking over the reins.

In a condolence message, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) President Shradha Suri Marwah said, "His exceptional contributions to India through Maruti Suzuki not only revolutionised the Indian automotive landscape but also strengthened the bonds between India and Japan, fostering a partnership that set benchmarks for the global auto industry and the creation of a robust supply chain that empowered countless businesses."

Over his remarkable career spanning several decades, he was instrumental in shaping Suzuki into one of the most trusted and admired automobile brands worldwide, she added.

Marwah, who is also CMD Subros, described O Suzuki as 'a trailblazer, mentor, and innovator', whose "unwavering commitment to excellence, humility, and sustainability has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege to know him. His legacy will continue to inspire generations in the automotive and business communities."