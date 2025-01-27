OrangeGlobal Stories appoints Preetam Thingalaya as Head of Marketing

New Delhi: OrangeGlobal Stories, a platform in the audio OTT space, has bolstered its leadership team with strategic appointments to key positions. The platform has appointed Preetam Thingalaya as Head of Marketing.

With over two decades of expertise in digital marketing, Thingalaya has spearheaded campaigns and brand launches for leading companies like ZEE5 and Hindustan Unilever.

At Eshtory, he will lead marketing strategies to elevate the brand’s identity and drive audience engagement.

The other appointments include Amar Vanzara as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Aditya Kale as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Tina Chakrabarti as Head of Human Resources, and Pranay Naigaonkar as Head of Production.

This leadership enhancement marks a pivotal step in OrangeGlobal Stories’ journey as it gears up for the highly anticipated launch of Eshtory. Harrish Bhatia, Co-founder, OrangeGlobal Stories, said, “We are thrilled to welcome such an accomplished group of leaders to the Eshtory team. Their diverse expertise and visionary leadership will play a critical role in bringing our groundbreaking audio storytelling platform to life. These appointments reaffirm our commitment to creativity, innovation, and delivering exceptional experiences to our audience.”

Inu Majumdar, CEO of Radio Orange and Deputy Chairperson of OrangeGlobal Stories, said, "The strength of any transformative endeavour lies in its people. This remarkable team brings an unparalleled depth of talent and expertise, empowering Eshtory to set new benchmarks in storytelling and deliver experiences that captivate and inspire."