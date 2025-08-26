Opus Technologies appoints Nischala Murthy Kaushik as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Opus Technologies has announced the appointment of Nischala Murthy Kaushik as its Chief Marketing Officer, in a LinkedIn post.

Kaushik brings nearly 25 years of global experience spanning strategy, technology and marketing. She has previously served as CMO at Fresh Gravity and HFS Research, where she was involved in building and scaling marketing functions. Her experience includes brand transformation, corporate storytelling, demand generation, account-based marketing, thought leadership and analyst engagement.

Starting her career as a technologist, Kaushik has worked on technology solutions for clients such as HSBC, MasterCard, Charles Schwab and Credit Suisse. She has also led corporate innovation initiatives and strategic marketing for new services and growth programmes.

Commenting on her new role, Kaushik said she is passionate about “AI-augmented, design-led, storytelling-rich marketing that connects strategy with impact.”