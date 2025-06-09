OpenAI’s Marketing Head Kate Rouch takes medical leave for cancer treatment

New Delhi: Kate Rouch, Chief Marketing Officer at OpenAI, will step away from her role for three months to undergo treatment for invasive breast cancer.

In a LinkedIn post, Rouch announced that Gary Briggs, former Chief Marketing Officer at Meta, will take over interim leadership of the marketing team during her absence.

Rouch, who joined OpenAI in December, said she was diagnosed with cancer just weeks into the job. She described continuing in her role while undergoing chemotherapy at UCSF as “the hardest season of life” for both herself and her family. Despite the challenges, she expressed confidence in her recovery, stating her prognosis is “excellent” and she expects to make a full recovery.

Reflecting on the broader health implications, Rouch pointed out that “one in eight American women will face invasive breast cancer,” with 42,000 deaths annually and increasing incidence among younger women. “A routine exam saved my life,” she added. “It could save yours too.”

Rouch previously served as CMO at Coinbase and held senior marketing roles across Meta’s platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook. She had also worked alongside Briggs during their time at Meta.