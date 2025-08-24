OpenAI appoints Sheeladitya Mohanty as India Marketing Lead

New Delhi: OpenAI has named Sheeladitya Mohanty as its Marketing Lead for India

The company prepares to open its first office in New Delhi later this year.

Mohanty, a marketing professional with over 15 years of experience, announced the appointment via LinkedIn.

Mohanty has joined OpenAI from Meta, where he served as the Marketing Lead for Meta AI and Facebook across the Asia-Pacific region.

His tenure at Meta included spearheading the rebranding from Facebook to Meta in India and driving campaigns to enhance brand perception and product adoption.

Prior to Meta, Mohanty held key roles at Microsoft and Nokia India.

He is a graduate of XLRI Jamshedpur (Class of 2009). The appointment comes as OpenAI ramps up its presence in India, its second-largest and fastest-growing market, with ChatGPT’s weekly active users quadrupling over the past year.

Akash Iyer, formerly part of Netflix India’s marketing and social teams, has also joined OpenAI as Social Lead for its India operations.

The company recently established a legal entity in India and launched ChatGPT Go, a budget-friendly subscription plan priced at Rs 399 per month.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who confirmed plans to visit India next month, emphasised the country’s potential to become a global AI leader, citing its tech talent, developer ecosystem, and government support.