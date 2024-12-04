OpenAI appoints Kate Rouch as its first CMO

New Delhi: OpenAI has appointed Kate Rouch as its first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Rouch, who previously served as CMO at Coinbase, will officially start her new role at OpenAI on December 10.

In her new position, Rouch is expected to spearhead the marketing strategies for OpenAI's suite of products, including the widely recognised ChatGPT, to both consumer and enterprise markets.

Her background includes over a decade at Meta, where she was the Global Head of Brand and Product Marketing, giving her a robust foundation to manage OpenAI's brand narrative as it navigates through its transition towards a more profit-driven model.

Her appointment comes at a time when OpenAI is looking to leverage its technological advancements, including a prototype search engine named SearchGPT, to capture a larger segment of the AI market.

Rouch's experience in navigating complex market environments, from cryptocurrency with Coinbase to social media with Meta, is seen as a valuable asset for OpenAI, which is at a pivotal point in its growth trajectory.