New Delhi: OnePlus has brought on board six well-known personalities, Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana, Jonathan, Armaan Malik, Kush Maini and Nitanshi Goel, as part of its latest India campaign linked to the upcoming launch of the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2.

The partnership is being introduced through a six-part film series under the theme Power On. Limits Off, positioned around personal reflections and moments of discipline that shape an individual’s resilience.

The videos have been conceptualised by OnePlus’ in-house team and produced by Kameron, a creative production company based in Helsinki, Finland.

Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing at OnePlus India, said, “Marking OnePlus’ 12th anniversary in India, we’re proud to announce onboarding of Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana, Jonathan, Armaan Malik, Kush Maini, and Nitanshi Goel as our brand ambassadors. Blending sport, art, and cutting-edge technology, our ambassadors reflect and intricately tie to our performance-first approach. We are certain that this collaboration will be well-received by our community.”

The films look at the quieter and more formative moments in each personality’s journey. According to the company, the series explores instances such as recovery from injury, moments before stepping onto a major platform, or the pressure of reinvention.

Speaking about his association with OnePlus India, Jasprit Bumrah said, “Pushing limits is a quiet journey that involves challenging yourself to be better. It is about showing up every day, trusting the work, having a solid work ethic and rising stronger.” He added, “I’m glad to partner with OnePlus to celebrate that true Never Settle spirit as evolution is the only constant in a dynamic universe.”

Armaan Malik also commented on the collaboration, noting, “Power On. Limits Off represents a mindset I connect with deeply, the urge to evolve, to challenge myself, to create without holding anything back. It’s about choosing growth over comfort and staying true to what drives you. That’s why teaming up with OnePlus feels so organic. Their devices are built with the same spirit of pushing boundaries and redefining what’s possible. I’m genuinely excited for this collaboration and to inspire people to tap into their own power and break past the limits they’ve set for themselves.”

OnePlus is scheduled to introduce the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 at its Rise as One event in Bengaluru on 17 December, coinciding with the company’s 12th anniversary in India. Tickets for the physical event are available via BookMyShow.