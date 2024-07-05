OnePlus reinstates Robin Liu as India CEO

New Delhi: OnePlus has reinstated Robin Liu to oversee its operations in India amidst internal changes following the departure of key executives from India and China.

This move coincides with challenges faced by Oppo's sub-brand, including a boycott by offline retailers in India.

Samrudh Pai, head of OnePlus's offline business, has left the company, and Ranjeet Singh has transitioned to lead the online business. Lincle Peng, who previously led OnePlus's operations in India, has also departed.

Liu, who previously held the role of India sales head for about 19 months until January 2022, returns after serving as CEO of OnePlus's North American region. Since Navnit Nakra's departure in June 2023, OnePlus India has lacked an Indian executive in a leadership role for local operations.