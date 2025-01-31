OnePlus promotes Supreeth T to Head of Brand, Community & Media Strategy

New Delhi: OnePlus has promoted Supreeth T to the role of Head of Brand, Community, and Media Strategy.

He joined OnePlus as Lead - Digital Marketing & Analytics in 2019. After working for two years, he moved to PUMA Group as Manager - Digital Marketing. After four months, he returned to OnePlus as Senior Manager, Media Strategy and Digital in 2021.

He was later promoted to the Head, Media and Performance Strategy role in April 2022.

Updating the development on LinkedIn, he wrote, “It’s been a busy but incredibly rewarding couple of months at OnePlus. Amidst the activity, I’m delighted to announce that I’ve recently stepped into the role of Head of Brand, Community & Media Strategy at OnePlus. #NeverSettle.”

According to his LinkedIn, Supreeth’s prior experience also includes working at Yahoo! in the Digital Account Management department and at Verizon Media in Digital Sales and Insights.