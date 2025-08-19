Oneindia appoints Anand Sreenivasan as National Head of Monetisation and Special Projects

New Delhi: Oneindia has named Anand Sreenivasan as its National Head of Monetisation and Special Projects. In this role, he will oversee sales strategy, client engagement and revenue delivery across the platform’s digital, video, branded content and strategic offerings.

Sreenivasan brings over two decades of experience in integrated marketing and brand partnerships, having previously worked with Republic Media Network, Quint Digital, AETN Media and 9X Media, among others. At Oneindia, he will also focus on building regional sales teams and working with advertisers in high-growth sectors and markets.

Ravanan N, CEO of Oneindia, said, “In my first conversation with Anand Sreenivasan, I saw a leader who not only understands the market but also sees where it’s headed. That vision made me certain he belongs to Oneindia. With over 20 years of experience leading high-performing sales teams, building revenue engines and forging deep client relationships, he will be invaluable as we strengthen our market leadership in the multilingual digital space. We believe his vision and energy will help us deliver even greater value to our advertisers and audiences nationwide.”

Commenting on his appointment, Sreenivasan said, “India’s digital growth story is being written in multiple languages, and Oneindia is at the forefront of that transformation. My goal is to unlock the full commercial potential of our reach and deliver campaigns that don’t just advertise, but truly resonate with audiences across every region and culture.”