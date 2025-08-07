OneCard’s Vibhav Hathi named chairperson of IAMAI’s Fintech Convergence Council

New Delhi: The Fintech Convergence Council (FCC), which operates under the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), has announced new appointments to its leadership. Vibhav Hathi, co-founder of OneCard, will serve as chairperson, while Praveena Rai, managing director and CEO of MCX India, and Suresh Sethi, MD and CEO of Protean, have been named co-chairpersons. Their tenure will last two years.

New committee chairs and co-chairs include Vibhav Hathi and Kunal Shah (digital lending), Srinivas Jain and Praveena Rai (WealthTech), and Suresh Sethi and Deval Sheth (RegTech).

Vibhav Hathi said, “It is a privilege to chair the Fintech Convergence Council at such a pivotal phase of India’s fintech journey. I look forward to working with all stakeholders, including regulators, the government, innovators, and industry leaders, to build a vibrant ecosystem rooted in trust, transparency, and impact.

The FCC, through its various initiatives, will continue contributing to the realisation of the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Through the Global Fintech Fest (GFF), the Fintech Convergence Council showcases India’s fintech industry and provides a platform to forge global partnerships. This year’s edition promises to be a spectacular event.”

Praveena Rai commented, “I'm honoured to join as co-chairperson of the Fintech Convergence Council. The scale of India’s securities markets and WealthTech ecosystem reflects in its technology-backed innovation. For me, to be the co-chairperson of the Fintech Convergence Council, also represents an opportunity to make the financial services and the fintech sector a holistic ecosystem. I look forward to contributing to shaping the next phase.”

Suresh Sethi added, “Technology underscores innovation. India’s fintech journey is just getting started, and there's immense potential ahead. I'm excited to join as co-chairperson of FCC and help shape what comes next by listening, learning, and building together with the community. I look forward to contributing to an ecosystem that leverages technology with a regulatory guidance, innovation with a policy dialogue, and futuristic with new ideas.”

The FCC works with various stakeholders, including regulators, to support digital finance and responsible innovation across domains such as digital lending, WealthTech, RegTech, insurance, and credit infrastructure. It is supported by several committees that focus on sector-specific areas.