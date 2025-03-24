One Life Studios appoints Govind Shahi as Strategic Advisor

New Delhi: One Life Studios, a content licensing and syndication company, has appointed Govind Shahi as Strategic Advisor.

Shahi was the erstwhile International Business Head of Viacom18’s content syndication arm, IndiaCast.

The company aims to use Shahi’s experience in driving content syndication and global partnerships to scale its international licensing goals.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary, CEO and Founder, One Life Studios, expressed, "At One Life Studios, our mission has always been to take powerful Indian stories to the world while curating exceptional global content for Indian audiences. Govind’s deep understanding of international markets and his strategic expertise make him the perfect partner to help us accelerate this vision. We are excited to have him join us as we continue to push boundaries and bring great stories to viewers everywhere."

Shahi stated, "I am excited to collaborate with the team at One Life Studios. As the company expands its boundaries and enters a further growth phase, my focus will be on leveraging my experience to elevate its global presence and accelerate expansion into emerging markets, forging key partnerships. I look forward to bringing the studio’s creative vision to international audiences and pioneering new standards in the industry."