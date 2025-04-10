ONDC MD & CEO Thampy Koshy steps down

New Delhi: Thampy Koshy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Open Network of Digital Commerce (ONDC), has stepped down from his role, as per news reports.

Koshy joined the company in February 2022. His last working day in the organisation will be June 30, 2025.

Reportedly, the company’s board will take on his duties with no plans to replace him for the time being.

Before ONDC, Koshy worked with EY for a period of 10 years. He joined the company as Partner and rose to become Advisor. He also worked as Executive Director at the National Security Depository (NSDL).

ONDC, in a press statement, said, “Koshy has expressed his desire to step down while helping on with the change. The MD and CEO responsibilities have been transitioned to an executive committee with Koshy available to the board over the next 3 months for advise.”

“ONDC has witnessed remarkable growth in under three years, surpassing 200 million transactions and making strong strides toward its mission of democratising e-commerce in India. As with any dynamic and evolving organisation, a leadership change is currently underway,” it added.

A month ago, the company’s CBO, Shireesh Joshi, had resigned after serving in the role for more than three years.

ONDC is an initiative by the Government of India, launched under the DPIIT. It aims to create an open and interoperable network for digital commerce.

ONDC is designed to reduce the reliance on large e-commerce platforms and increase market access for smaller businesses.