ONDC appoints Sunil J Singhi as Independent Director

New Delhi: The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has announced the appointment of Sunil J Singhi as an Independent Director on its Board.

With a longstanding career in trade leadership and public welfare, Singhi is expected to bring both strategic insight and grassroots understanding to the organisation’s ongoing work in digital commerce.

Singhi currently chairs the National Traders’ Welfare Board and has previously served in several prominent positions, including Vice Chairman of the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation and Chairman of the Gujarat Labour Welfare Board. During his tenure, he helped facilitate welfare support for more than 50,000 businesses and industries.

He has also held roles such as Director at FCI Aravali Gypsum and Minerals India Limited and was the first Jain representative on the National Commission for Minorities, Government of India. Known for his advocacy on behalf of small traders and unorganised workers, he has supported initiatives focused on education, livelihoods, skills training, and welfare delivery, particularly in underrepresented areas.

As ONDC continues to expand its network to support businesses across urban and rural India, Singhi’s knowledge of regional trade dynamics and his experience working with community stakeholders are expected to play a key role.