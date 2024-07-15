Omnicom Media Group agency bags Meta's Marketing Science Certification

Delhi: Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India has earned Meta's Marketing Science certification. In addition, the agency has also clinched a second badge for Media certification.

The Marketing Science certification aims to add additional depth and breadth of expertise to the existing digital features for media decisioning and optimisation across the Group's agencies OMD, PHD and Hearts and Science.

Highlighting its importance, Kartik Sharma, CEO of Omnicom Media Group India, stated, "Digital leadership, being our clients' most trusted transformation partners, and talent - this is our trifecta for success. Our recent certifications are highly critical to all of these parameters. Not only does it underscore our dedication to upskilling our people, but it also continues to bolster the power of our network and drive our vision effectively for our clients."

Gaurav Jeet Singh, Head of Agency Business for Meta (India), said, "At Meta we’re committed to growing India’s digital economy through learning and skilling initiatives. The Certified Company Program at Meta is a part of that vision. Earning this certification can help agency partners unlock tremendous value for their clients, and we’re thrilled to see our partners at OMG take a lead on this.”