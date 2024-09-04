OML’s Gunjan Arya moves on, OML’s COO Tusharr Kumar transitions to CEO role

New Delhi: OML Entertainment’s Gunjan Arya has moved on from her role, according to media reports. She joined the company in 2015 as the business head, brand solutions and transitioned to managing partner. She was elevated to Chief Executive Officer in 2019, in which she served for nearly 5 years.

Her career also includes companies like Ogilvy & Mather, chlorophyll brand & communications consultancy, Design Of Information and arnold worldwide.

Tusharr Kumar, who served the company as Chief Operating Officer for nearly 2 years, has been elevated to Chief Executive Officer, according to media reports. He joined OML in 2018 as Vice-President, Global Creator Network. He was elevated to SVP of Global Creator Network after which he quit the company after 1 year.

This is his third stint at OML where he joined the company as Manager - Marketing, Branded Entertainment & Ticketing in 2012. His second stint at OML was as Executive VP in 2022 where he was elevated to COO in 2022.

Apart from OML, he has worked at Ola Electric, Royal Enfield, Hypothesis, Ducati India, Tata Steel, Parle Agro and so on.