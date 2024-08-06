OML partners with its artists for awareness for social causes

Delhi: Only Much Louder has partnered with their artists to amplify awareness for causes close to their hearts.

Speaking about the initiative, Gunjan Arya, CEO of Only Much Louder, said, “At OML, we recognise that artists possess a unique ability to not only spotlight but also humanise real issues and catalyse meaningful change through their creative expression. We are collaborating with OML artists and partnering with impactful social organisations, to create lasting, meaningful change that’s driven by our shared dedication to making a difference in the world. By aligning our resources with their passions, we're amplifying their voices and contributing to meaningful change.”

Chef Thomas Zacharias joins hands with Khaana Chahiye Foundation, an Impact organisation, that works towards achieving SDG-2 'Zero Hunger' in Mumbai. Two community kitchens have continued their operations, one in Ulhasnagar run by a transgender collective and another in Kurla led by a women's self-help group.

Zacharias, Chef and Founder of The Locavore, said, “Together, we're working towards the vital mission of ensuring no one in Mumbai goes to bed hungry. It's truly inspiring to see the community come together to make such a significant difference."

Comedian and producer Zakir Khan stands with The Chhanv Foundation, an NGO dedicated to rehabilitating acid attack survivors. Through their Sheroes Hangout cafés in Agra, Lucknow, and Noida, the foundation offers employment to survivors.

Khan said, “The Chhanv Foundation is committed to empowering acid attack survivors by addressing their comprehensive needs, including medical treatment; education for both survivors and their children; and facilitating employment opportunities. Only Much Louder has helped me support acid attack survivors and to make a difference.”

Artists Anshula Kapoor, Raunaq Rajani, and Sahil Shah stand behind YODA’s mission to help stray animals through rescue and rehabilitation, and help indies find their homes.

Kapoor said, “As an artist, embodying the ethos of YODA — compassion backed with action — means using my creative platform to make a tangible difference in the rehabilitation of injured and neglected stray animals and providing them with a safe abode.”

Stand-up comedian and digital creator Shah said, “YODA's consolidated approach to helping stray animals resonates deeply with me. Partnering with Only Much Louder to support YODA's mission is a cause I'm passionately committed to. I'm eager to lend my support in any way possible to help make a positive impact in the lives of indies.”

Stand-up comedian and digital creator, Rajani said, “As an artist, I am dedicated to amplifying the voices of the voiceless. With Only Much Louder, I lend my support to YODA, which was started with a vision to help abandoned and stray animals throughout the country and provide homes for them.”

Actor and creator Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju has chosen to support TWEET Foundation's Garima Greh initiative, which aims to utilise the donated funds to provide hormones to 25 transmen.

Gummaraju said, “Supporting TWEET Foundation’s Garima Greh is an honor. Trans people often face rejection and violence at the hands of their natal family first and foremost, leading to a massive disparity in education, healthcare and opportunity. Therefore, providing not just a home, but a sanctuary and holistic support for trans people becomes imperative. I believe in the transformative power of compassion and community, and it is only through this that we’re able to heal as individuals and contribute to society at large. I’m humbled to support a cause this transformative.”



Shaheen Bhatt has selected Wildlife SOS, an organisation that protects and conserves India's natural heritage and biodiversity. The donated funds will go towards the organisation's efforts in rescuing and rehabilitating abused or injured elephants in need.

Writer and mental health activist, Bhatt said, “Wildlife SOS stands as a beacon for lasting change, dedicated to protecting and conserving India’s rich wildlife and biodiversity. Together, we're paving the way for a brighter future for elephants and championing the cause of wildlife conservation."

Actor and fitness enthusiast Bani J has chosen to support the Indian Cancer Society, an NGO that focuses on cancer awareness, early detection, diagnosis and treatment funding, post-treatment support, and rehabilitation of those belonging to underprivileged communities, in both urban and rural areas.

Bani J said, "I have quite a bit of family history with cancer of all kinds, none pleasant. I know how it can bring support and people together but how it also eats you from the inside out. It’s never, ever easy. This is just a small drop in the ocean along with OML, to extend financial support for people who can’t afford treatment in the hopes of early diagnosis and to hopefully ease some of the stress cancer brings."

Tusharr Kumar, COO Of Only Much Louder, said, “Art and artists have always been a conduit for social change. Our artists feel passionately about each of these causes and we feel privileged to come together with them to amplify the impact for each of these organisations and communities.