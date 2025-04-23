OMG earns 4 Meta Blueprint Company Certifications, India’s first agency to do so

Mumbai: Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India announced being the first Meta Blueprint Certified Company amongst agencies in India with four company-level certifications under its belt.

The network has earned the Meta Marketing Science Company Certification, as it did in 2024.

OMG India has for the first time become a Meta Blueprint Certified Company in Media Planning, Creative Strategy and Community Management, making it the first agency network in India to have the Community Management Meta Company Certification.

Marketing Science: Enables data-driven marketing recommendations that enhance decision-making and fuel sustained growth in a competitive landscape.

Media Planning: The certification empowers professionals to build strategic, data-led media plans that drive impact.

Creative Strategy: Demonstrating expertise in mobile-first thinking, audience insights, strategic briefing, and creative evaluation, it reinforces proven ability to craft high-impact, results-driven advertising strategies.

Community Manager: Recognises excellence in building, managing, and sustaining vibrant digital communities across Meta platforms.

Over 100 of its employees are now certified Media Measurement Specialists – a track that helps marketers focus on interpreting measurement results and applying relevant steps using a customised approach for clients.

Speaking of this milestone, Kartik Sharma, Group CEO at Omnicom Media Group India, said, “Our latest company certifications are a powerful reflection of the path we’ve chosen – one that puts digital leadership, transformative client partnerships, and talent development at the core. They underscore our commitment to upskilling our people and strengthening our network while marking our evolution from service providers to true marketing collaborators. Together with our clients and partners, we’re shaping future-ready solutions that drive growth today and build an enduring competitive edge.”

Adding to this, Gaurav Jeet Singh, Director Agencies & VC Partnerships for Meta India, said, “India is a key focus market for us and strengthening the digital ecosystem here begins with empowering the talent that drives it. Meta's Certified Company Program continues to accelerate this vision; equipping agencies with the skills and tools to deliver real impact for clients. It's great to see OMG India leading the way - setting new benchmarks in capability and collaboration.”