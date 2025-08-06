OMD appoints Ellen Griffin as Global Chief Operating Officer

New Delhi: Omnicom Media Group’s agency OMD has announced the appointment of Ellen Griffin as its global chief operating officer, a newly created role designed to scale operating models across its international client portfolio, according to Adweek.

Griffin previously held the position of global chief client solutions officer at the agency. She will now report directly to George Manas, global CEO of OMD. Since joining the agency in 2018 as global innovation director, Griffin has led key strategic developments, including the evolution of OMD’s service model, talent structure and capabilities. Her contributions have played a role in securing over US$2.5 billion in net new business, according to the agency.

Her work has included developing custom solutions using Omni, Omnicom’s marketing intelligence platform.

“Earlier this year, OMD made a bold new promise: We create what’s next. With this new role, we’re delivering on that promise by building solutions that tap into Omnicom’s full advantage across media, data, CRM, commerce, content, and creativity,” said Manas, according to Adweek.

He added, “Griffin brings the vision and operational leadership to help our clients win in an increasingly complex and challenging business environment.”

Griffin commented on her new role, stating, “In a time of accelerated disruption, even the most seasoned marketers are challenged to keep pace. This role is about accelerating and scaling transformation, ensuring OMD delivers the expertise, tools, and operating models that give our clients a competitive edge today and resilience for tomorrow.”

